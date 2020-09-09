Nancy A. "Nanner" Schultz
St. Nazianz - Nancy A. "Nanner" Schultz, age 74, died peacefully on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center, Manitowoc County surrounded by her family after a 20-year battle with cancer.
Nanner was born on January 7, 1946, daughter of the late Margaret "Marge" (Krueger) Bartel and Florian Wiza. She attended Weyauwega High School. Nanner was a restaurant owner in the Fox Valley area for many years. Most recently at Das Settlements Opera Haus, St. Nazianz which she operated with Butch until 2016. She was an active member in the St. Nazianz Lions Club and the Wisconsin Tavern League. Nanner could be found on local Pool Leagues, competing in the state competition many years, as well as bowling leagues where she was featured on television. She loved her collection of bells and Precious Moments. Nanner could always be found baking, canning and cooking in her kitchen. When the holidays arrived, she would open her house to anyone that needed a homecooked meal, no one was ever turned away. Family and friends were very important to her, she enjoyed all the time she could spend with them making memories. Nanner was proud of the fact that her and her mother were the first women in the PowderPuff Derby at WIR. She also enjoyed hunting and fishing, hosting many fishing tournaments for her family and friends every year.
Nanner is survived by her five children: Robert (Lisa) Much, Florence, Cheryl Watkins (Frank Benish), New Holstein; Peggi Jankowski, New Holstein, Jamie Much, Sr., Kaukauna and Melissa Schmit, Kiel; 12 grandchildren: Crystal and Nicholas Much, Justin and Jonathan Watkins, Claire Jankowski, Shelli Dixon, Chase and Jamie Much, Jr., Michael and Olivia Klein, Owen Schmit and Shawn Kleinhans; Nanner's significant other: Merrill "Butch" Liesch, St. Nazianz; siblings: Jerry Krueger, Margie Francis, Ron Wiza, Florian "Fonzy" (Shirley) Wiza and Marcie (Robert) Zurkowski.
She was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter: Amanda Leigh, brother-in-law: Larry Francis and nephew: Keith Zurkowski.
Per Nanner's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at Meat's Opera Haus starting at 1:00PM on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Please bring your pictures and stories to celebrate Nanner with all of us.
A memorial fund will be established in Nanner's name.
The family would like to thank the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center, Two Rivers, for the care given to our mom over the years. The staff meant everything to her.
