Nancy Anne (Johnson) Kubenik
1945 - 2020
Nancy Anne Kubenik (Johnson)

Nancy Anne Kubenik (Johnson) passed away on Friday, June 5th, at Seasons of Life in Woodruff.

She was born February 16th, 1945 in Waupaca, Wisconsin to Alton and Viola Johnson. After graduating from Waupaca High School she moved to Milwaukee and met and married Kenneth Kubenik. She worked at Allen Bradley manufacturing for 37 years. In 2003, she retired to Rhinelander and lived there until the time of her death.

Nancy loved reading and doing crossword puzzles. Her love of nature and the outdoors created in her a deep interest and admiration for the Native American culture.

Nancy is survived by her son, Jason Kubenik of Franklin; her daughter, Katie (Terry) Laffin of Milwaukee; two grandchildren, Lucas and Kennedy; two brothers, Jim (Sandy)Johnson of Iola and Tom (Susan) Johnson of Waupaca; Sister-in-laws, Pat Johnson of Oshkosh and Peggy Johnson of Rhinelander, and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Keith Johnson and Paul Johnson.

Funeral Services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waupaca on Saturday, July 11th. Visitation will be held at 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at the Salem Swede Cemetery in the Town of Farmington.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in her honor for the Navaho Nation for help in their struggle with the Covid 19 virus.

Bolger Funeral Home, www.bolgerfuneral.com




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
JUL
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
