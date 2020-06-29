Nancy Barbara Miron
Combined Locks - Nancy Barbara Miron (Siegel), born May 22, 1936 to John and Johanna (Lom) Siegel, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2020. Nancy was born and grew up in Combined Locks and graduated from St. John's High School in Little Chute in 1954. Shortly after, she met her future husband John "Jack" Miron at a dance in Oshkosh, WI. The two fell in love and married in 1957. They enjoyed 54 years of marriage before Jack passed away in 2011. Together they had four boys and many grandchildren: John (Lori) and their daughters Rose (Andrew), Gretchen (Connor), Alison (Dillon), and Jaclyn; Joe (Mike); Jim (Lorraine) and their sons Jack and Seth and daughter Tommy; and Jeff (Lisa) and their sons Brendan and Theron.
Nancy stayed home to care for her sons until they were older, after which she worked for several doctors in the Fox Valley, managing their offices. After retiring from office work, she cared for her grandchildren before and after school and was dearly loved by them. She loved spending time at her cottage in Ellison Bay and enjoyed the many fond memories her family forged there. Nancy was supportive of all her children's and grandchildren's endeavors and was always proud of their accomplishments. She stressed the importance of education for all her boys, who all received college educations and beyond. She was also supportive and proud of her husband Jack's hard work as a brick and stone mason.
Nancy was a dedicated person of faith and an active member of St. Paul's Church in Combined Locks. She dedicated much of her life in service to others and was a Sunday School teacher and long-time volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul Society. She loved to host and welcome friends in her home, particularly her dear friends Donna and Gordon Nelson and Bev Reed. She enjoyed playing cards, especially with her card club and family, Sheepshead was her favorite. She attended an incredible number of sporting events, music recitals, theatrical productions and graduations over the years in support of her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons (listed above), her sister Judy Kush, brother John (Cindy) Siegel, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; John and Johanna Siegel; siblings Shirley Van Hout (Marty), Carol Van Hout (Jim), Rosalie Evers (Gordon), and Roy Siegel (Mary Ann); brother-in-law Jerry Kush, nephew Christopher Kush and her grandson Brendan. The Miron Family would like to thank the staff at Care Partners for Nancy's care, particularly during her final days.
We will celebrate Nancy's life on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Combined Locks, WI. Visitation will be from 4pm to 6pm followed by a funeral Mass at 6pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to COTS (https://appletoncots.org/ 819 SW Ave, Appleton, WI 54915) in her name. Due to COVID-19 masks are welcomed and encouraged. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.