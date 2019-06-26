|
|
Nancy Borsche
Cecil - Nancy Borsche, age 82 of Cecil, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Birch Hill Nursing Facility. She was born on August 19, 1936, in Carson, WI, to the late Ralph and Eunice (Olds) Staples. Nancy was united in marriage to Wayne Borsche, Sr., on November 20, 2003, in Appleton. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her life revolved around her family and friends, giving herself full-heartedly to one and all.
She is survived by: her husband, Wayne; children, Rhonda (David Nelson Jr.) Eick, Randy (Harriet) Eick, Ralph Eick, Geno (Lisa) Eick and Wayne (Wanda) Borsche Jr.; twelve grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: her parents and one sister Joyce Lecker.
Private family services were held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 26, 2019