Nancy Brinkman
Seymour - Nancy A. Brinkman, age 67, of Seymour passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 with family at her side after a battle with cancer. She was born on July 7, 1952 a daughter of the late Victor and Fay (Tubbs) Lueck. On January 16, 1971 she was united in marriage to Dennis Brinkman at Seymour United Methodist Church.
She had previously worked as the meal site manager for 20 years at the Good Shepard Senior Center, until she retired in 2004. At that time she was blessed to provide day care for her grand daughter Emily Brinkman for 5 years before she went to kindergarten, at which time she continued going on field trips and supporting Emily in all her activities.
Church was a passion of Nancy's for all of her life, and she served the Church in many ways. She was the secretary for Pastor Block, financial secretary, choir member, original bell choir member, president of the United Methodist Women, and ran the PowerPoint program during worship services. She was also the organizer of 2 specific ministries, the New Life Craft Sale and the summer Water Ball event. Nancy will be greatly missed by her Church Family and close friends.
Nancy is survived by husband, Dennis, two sons: Bruce (Lynn) Brinkman and Brian (Tiffany Lange) Brinkman; granddaughter: Emily Brinkman; sister, Mary (Stan) Larkin; and brother, John (Caroline) Lueck; nephew, Jeremy Lueck and niece, Pam Mueller. Brothers in Law: Charlie Brinkman, Larry (Pat) Brinkman, and David (Pat) Brinkman. Sisters in Law: Carol Hemmen, Janice (Nick) Wohlt, Marilyn Brinkman, Linda Wichman, and Barb (Tom) Oswald. Preceded in death by Brothers in Law Ken Wichman and Jack Brinkman; and Sisters in Law Barb Brinkman and Betty (John) Best.
Nancy's family would like to express a special thank you to Debbie Sutliff a very special friend, Unity Hospice and Aurora Cancer Care. Nancy was blessed to be able to come home for the last weeks of her life to be cared for by her kids during the pandemic. We were able to share some great moments with her to the end including Brian and Tiffany's wedding in their home March 28, 2020 using FaceBook; she celebrated a toast to them with chocolate milk!
She will be greatly missed on our annual Eagle River trips. We will see her in the sunsets and when the Eagles fly over the lake. We will also see her smiling down on us during her favorite event of the balloon launch and parade during Hamburger Days. She will also always be cheering us on as the Number One SSG fan in the world (Go Team Red)! She will also be cheering with us at Bucky Badger games. We are certain that she will continue to be Emily's guardian angel watching down from heaven. She will also be missed by all of her grand-pups, Willow, Cody, and Hank.
Due to the current health restrictions, a private family funeral will take place for Nancy at New Life Methodist Church in Seymour. A Celebration of Life Service will take place at a date to be determined. Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020