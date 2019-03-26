|
Nancy Bruce
Summit Lake - Nancy Bruce, of Summit Lake, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Aspirus Langlade Hospital. She was 87 years old. She was born on April 18, 1931, in Appleton, a daughter of Raymond and Catherine (Langenberg) St. Louis.
She was a graduate of Appleton High School with the class of 1949.
Nancy married Richard Jabas in 1950. He preceded her in death in 1970. In 1972 she married William Bruce. He preceded her in death in 1997.
She raised her family in Appleton and moved to Summit Lake in 1985. She was a member of the Ladies of the Lake (Summit Lake), Sno-Devils Snowmobile Club, Aspirus Langlade Hospital Auxiliary. She was an avid quilter, gardener, and bridge and cribbage player, having won many quarters from family and friends.
For 30 years she was an election official for the town of Upham.
Survivors include two sons, Russell (Lisa) Jabas of Appleton, Steve (Gail) Bruce of Neenah; three daughters, Susan (Bill) Hamilton of Madison, Sharon (Dan) Kohl of Appleton, Wendy (Mark Laux) Jabas of Brown Deer; a son-in-law, Neil (Zanne) Gleason of Madison; 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; a brother, Raymond (Angie) St. Louis of Appleton; a sister-in-law, Pat St. Louis of Appleton; special friend, Richard Rettler of Appleton.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Jabas, one grandson; both husbands, a brother, LeRoy St. Louis, three sisters, Cathy St. Louis, Ethel Callaway, and Jeannette Cotter.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Bradley Funeral Home, Hwy 45, Antigo, with Rev. Dana Schindler officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Ladies of the Lake N9523 Forest Rd. Deerbrook, WI 54424 or the United Church of Christ in Elcho P.O. Box 126 Elcho, WI 54428.
The family gives a big thank you to Aspirus Langlade Hospital Lifeline and lifeline contacts Diann Raith and Leroy Speilbauer.
Online condolences at www.bradleyfh.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 26, 2019