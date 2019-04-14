|
|
Nancy C. Laflin
Neenah - Nancy C. Laflin, age 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. She was born on December 5, 1929 to the late Richard and Kathryn Patterson in Oakland, CA. Nancy married Jon Laflin on November 7, 1970, and their marriage was blessed with 48 years together. Both Nancy and Jon were very active in the Elk's Club over the years, and Nancy had been honored as the Elk Lady of the Year in the state of Wisconsin. Nancy treasured the times traveling, "on the road again" with Jon to all the Elk's Club locations while he was president.
Nancy was a very avid seamstress and was involved in Linus Quilting for many years. She was an animal lover at heart who cared for many dogs over her life. Nancy loved spending time outdoors, especially while boating with her family. She always looked forward to spending time with her children and grandson. Nancy was loved dearly and will be missed greatly.
She is survived by her husband, Jon Laflin; step-daughters, Jerri Ratzman and Kim Laflin; grandson, Caleb Ratzman; and special friend, Marilyn Shutte.
The Memorial Service for Nancy will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home, 205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah with Rev. Dennis Ellisen officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Oshkosh Elk's #292 charities are appreciated. Nancy will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery in Neenah.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomse.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 14, 2019