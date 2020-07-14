Nancy Colling
Seymour - Nancy Colling, age 53, of Seymour passed away on July 13, 2020 from complications following surgery. She was born on April 12, 1967 to the late Leonard and Alice (Socha) Colling.
Nancy graduated from Seymour High School in 1985. She was a faithful member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Seymour.
She was a very generous person, giving her time and talents to her nieces and nephews, family, friends, and church family. Nancy was one of the most caring and compassionate person you could ever meet.
She is survived by her brother, Richard (Ruth) Colling, Seymour; sister, Susan (Tony) Page, New Richmond, WI; and many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Frederick; great-niece, Arianna Martinez Wagner.
Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 4 pm to 7 pm. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 9:30 am until the funeral service at 11 am with Pastor Ty Stoneburner officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.
A memorial fund has been established in Nancy's memory to be contributed towards her favorite causes.