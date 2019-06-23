Resources
Neenah - Nancy E.Jorgenson, 78, died Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was born in Marinette, WI daughter of Lloyd and Geraldine (Leslie) Jorgenson.

Nancy is survived by her children: David (Mimi) Boileau and Debbie (Joseph) Sinnaeve both of FL, Daniel (Penny) Boileau of WI. Nancy's siblings: Bonnie (Edward) Keller of PA, Geraldine (Leonard) Gypp of FL, William "Radar" (Judy) Jorgenson of WI, Raymond (Pamela) Jorgenson of MI, as well as many grand and great grand children, nephews, nieces and friends.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 23, 2019
