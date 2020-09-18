Nancy Ellen Walker Foris
Nancy Ellen Walker Foris, 88, passed away in the hospital September 10th, 2020 in Appleton, WI. She was born August 13, 1932, in Dayton, Ohio to Dr. James C. Walker and Edna P. Walker (Pultz), the third of four daughters. She received her Bachelors in Nursing from the University of Cincinnati where she met and married her husband Peter L. Foris in 1953. They moved to Dayton, Ohio in 1954 living and working there until 1973 when they moved to Appleton, WI where they lived for the rest of their lives. Nancy worked many years as a nurse at Appleton Memorial Hospital, now ThedaCare Regional Medical Center Appleton. She volunteered making thousands of felt ornaments and advent calendars with their Felt Workshop. After retirement she continued to do so until her death. Nancy and Peter moved into the Heritage in the early 2000's where she was very active in the community there.
She will be remembered as a wonderful, kind and caring wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, friend and colleague. She will be missed by all her family and friends.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters and her husband. Nancy is survived by her children, James L. Foris (Christine, stepson Adam), Edith Landvatter (Scott), Peter A. Foris (Midge) and Patricia Grable (Dennis). She is also survived by five grandchildren, David Foris (Denise), Maran Bush (Adam), Danielle Foris (Brent), Thomas Landvatter (Beth) and Bronwyn Landvatter (Kyle), three great grandchildren, Hailey and Gemma Bush and Susie Landvatter, and other friends and family in the United States and Hungary.
In the future if and when the world permits or we can figure out some other appropriate gathering, there will be a memorial service. The family requests that in her memory, any memorial gifts be made to your favorite charity
.