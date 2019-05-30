|
Nancy H. Belling
Appleton - Nancy H. Belling, 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019 surrounded by family.
Nancy was born on March 15, 1935 in Appleton, the daughter of Esther J. Heaton. On May 9, 1959 she was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, John Belling. He preceded her in death November 11, 2012. Nancy enjoyed her work for over 30 years as a dental assistant for Drs. Gosse & Edwards. She always valued and appreciated the relationships she built there. Nancy was a member of First English Lutheran Church. Nancy loved her family and friends most of all. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. She was a very social woman and made friends with everyone she met. She loved gardening and especially loved her rose garden. She loved her role and the opportunity to serve her classmates, as the co-chair, along with her husband, for their high school class reunions, serving in that role through their 50th class reunion.
Nancy is survived by her three children; Scott (Nikki) Belling, Mebane, North Carolina, Susan (John) Schemm, Appleton, and Julie (Kurt) Kemps, Appleton. She is also survived by grandchildren; Laura (Kyle) Wiggins, Steven and Lynn Schemm, Katie (Arik) Yde and Michael Kemps; one great grandchild, Ellie Yde, a sister-in-law Jean Burmeister, Appleton, special life-long friend, Helen McLellan, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her mother, Esther Heaton, mother-in-law, Grace Belling, sister-in-law, Mary Golz and brothers-in-law Al Golz and Don Burmeister.
There will be a memorial service for Nancy on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00am at First English Lutheran Church, 326 East North Street, Appleton Wisconsin with Rev. Mary Bauer officiating. There will be a visitation at the church on Saturday from 9:00am to 11:00am. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery at a later date. Wichmann Funeral Homes of Appleton is serving the family. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
A memorial fund has been established in Nancy's name. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Heartwood Homes Senior Living in Appleton for their wonderful and compassionate care of Nancy.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 30, 2019