Nancy Haase
Nancy Haase

Seymour - Nancy Lou Haase, age 80, of Seymour passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on April 11, 1940 a daughter of the late Theodore and Myrtle (Luedtke) Rohm. She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Seymour.

On April 18, 1964 she was united in marriage to Fred Haase, Jr. in Seymour.

Nancy loved to go camping, having vegetable and flower gardens, watching the birds and the other wildlife. She was also known to have chased a bear at the campground. Nancy was an active 4-H leader for many years.

Attending her grandchildren's high school sporting events and school activities was very important to her. She and Fred were recognized as the Wrestling Club Backers and S Club Backers. The most important part of her life was babysitting and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Fred; children: Dawn (Bill) Leisgang, Debbie Haase, Deanne Haase, Dean Haase; grandchildren: Nici (Jeremy) Luchterhand, Sam (Angela) Leisgang, David Leisgang, and Jacob Gerondale; great-grandson, Braxton Luchterhand; brother, Jerry (Carolyn) Rohm. She is also survived by in-laws, many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, David; sister, Jeanette (Robert) Kimball; and brother, Richard "Bud" Rohm.

A private family service will take place for Nancy on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton. Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to Nancy's family at www.muehlboettcher.com

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in her honor.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
