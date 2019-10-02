|
Nancy J. Dorsey
New London - Nancy J Dorsey, age 67, passed away suddenly on Monday, September 23, 2019 while on vacation in South Dakota.
She was born on September 6, 1952 in North Fond du Lac. She is the daughter of Mildred and Donald Schreiber and John Hamilton. Nancy lived in North Fond du Lac until she was 16. Her family then moved to Readfield WI. She attended New London High School. Nancy was united in marriage to the love of her life Stephen Dorsey on September 3, 1969. She worked at Hillshire Farm in New London for 42 years before retiring in March of 2018.
Nancy is survived by her husband Stephen and their children Stephen (Jodi), Jennifer (special friend Chris) and David (Christie). Grandchildren Elizabeth, Brady, Callie, Olivia, Brayden, Alexis and her fur babies Mylo and Moose.
She is further survived by her siblings JoAnn, Julie, David (Theresa) and her favorite sister, Donna along with brothers-in-law, Kim (Corrine), Ted (Carol) and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
In her spare time Nancy enjoyed photography and genealogy. Nancy loved capturing moments of her family and loved ones and to show others those special moments. She very proudly traced her family's roots all the way back to the Mayflower. She also loved to travel with her husband out west a few times a year. She cherished time with her family and close friends being fortunate enough to celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends recently at the family farm.
Nancy was a true blend of sugar and spice, kind, caring, sassy, wise, protective of family, common sense and humor. She was truly a force of nature with a Heart of Gold.
Preceding Nancy in death are her precious fur baby Rocky, her parents, brother John, nephew Michael and her mother and father-in-law.
A celebration of Nancy's life will be held on Saturday, October 19th at Readfield Town Hall E9181 W-96 Readfield WI 54969 from 11am to 4pm.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 2, 2019