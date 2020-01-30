|
Nancy J. Springstroh
Freedom - Nancy J. Springstroh, nee Waterstradt, at the age of 83, on January 29, 2020, was called to her heavenly home. She was preceded in death by her husband Rich on January 11, 1993. Nancy was born on August 22, 1936. She graduated from Shiocton High School. On April 19, 1958, Nancy married Richard "Rich" Springstroh at St. Peter Lutheran Church.
Nancy is survived by her siblings: Sandy (Lee) Huebner, Terry (Dan) Giesen, Dan Waterstradt, Gary (Jackie) Waterstradt, Glenn (special friend, Jean) Waterstradt, David (special friend, Beverly) Waterstradt, Steve (Sue) Waterstradt, Dennis Waterstradt and Peter (Kathy) Waterstradt; brothers and sisters-in-law: Ronnie Springstroh, Lois Springstroh, Jane (John) Van Asten, Rich Liewergen, Elaine Springstroh and Lloyd (Kaye) Springstroh; many nieces, nephews, and special friend, Dennis.
Also preceding her in death in addition to her husband was her parents, Al and Iva (Wickman) Waterstradt; sister, Barb (Jim) Sommers; father and mother-in-law, Lawrence and Melda Springstroh; brothers and sisters-in-law: Ethel Waterstradt, Barb Waterstradt, Roger Springstroh, Jim "Harv" Springstroh, Larry Springstroh and Janet Liewergen; a Godson, Christopher Springstroh.
Nancy enjoyed camping in their Winnebago Home with family and friends. She also enjoyed being a second mom to many nieces and nephews.
Nancy's family wishes to extend a thank you to Tina Vosters and the caring staff at the County Villa in Freedom. The love and compassion you showed Nancy is beyond words. Thank you also the the ThedaCare Hospice Staff. A very special thank you to her niece Dawn Katsnelson and brother-in-law Ron Springstroh for all the time and attention in caring for all Nancy's worldly affairs.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, N2740 French Road, Appleton. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in the church cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilefh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020