Nancy J. Tonies
Appleton - Nancy Tonies, 67, of Appleton, passed away suddenly and peacefully on Monday, March 25, 2019. She was born to the late William and Pauline Loar on October 7, 1951 in Washington, PA. As the second of 4 children and countless cousins, Nancy quickly learned the importance of good food, laughter, education, friends and family.
After graduating from West Liberty College in 1972, Nancy met the love of her life, Gary Tonies, while working in Washington. Nancy and Gary were married on October 14, 1978 then quickly began growing their family and took their adventure around the world. Together they lived in South Carolina, Wisconsin, Alabama, California, Sydney Australia and Bangkok Thailand before settling in Appleton in 1999.
Nancy was someone who could walk into a room filled with strangers and leave with friends. Her outlook on life, her gift of gab and special sense of humor set her apart from others and her laughter was infectious. Talking to Nancy made you feel like the most important person in the world; her caring, kind, compassionate spirit was comforting and irreplaceable.
Aside from her 40-year marriage, her children and grandchildren, Nancy's greatest accomplishment was her philanthropic efforts. She spent countless hours volunteering at various organizations including the Hmong community, Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, Cherry Meadows Hospice and the Community Clothes Closet along with donating to numerous others. Nancy believed in helping those less fortunate and leaving the world in a better place.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Gary, and their 5 children: Ryan (Michelle); Lauren (Josh Hagman); Mike (Kimberly); Justin (Angie) and Christie. She is further survived by her grandchildren: Sienna, Audrey, Willa, Ellis, Archer, Brady and William; her sisters Linda (Michael), Marsha and brother Bill (Cassie); numerous brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews. And last but certainly not least, Nancy is survived by her dog, Lucy.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 31 from 4pm - 8pm at Valley Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 1 at 10:30 am with a visitation from 9:00 am - 10:15 am at St Joseph Catholic Church located at 410 W. Lawrence St in Appleton. In lieu of sending flowers, the family requests you to follow Nancy's generous footsteps by making a donation in her name to either Unbound.org or HomeboyIndustries.org, two organizations which mirror her philosophy and outlook on life.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 28, 2019