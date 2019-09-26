|
Nancy Johnson
Seymour - Nancy E. Johnson, age 76, formerly of New London passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 following a long struggle with COPD. She was born on April 14, 1943 in Clintonville daughter of the late William Sr. and Emma (Moder) Arneson. Nancy was united in marriage to Lyle Johnson on August 4, 1962. She attended beauty school in Green Bay following her high school graduation from Clintonville High School; she worked as a beautician in Appleton and was a stay at home mom for many years. She loved quilting and sewing; she made many dresses for Dress a Girl; providing clothes for the needy. Nancy also was a commercial bus driver for Have Group will Travel, along with her husband, they enjoyed many trips together.
She is survived by her husband Lyle; children: Nan (Chuck) Chapman, New London; Tim (Traci) Johnson, Kentucky, Brad Johnson (significant other Alyson), Kaukauna; grandchildren: Landon, Michaela, Chase and Taylor. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son Jeffrey, and siblings, William Jr., Jim, Harold, Jerry, Elaine Poole and Jenie McClone.
Funeral services for Nancy will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London with Rev. Joyce Rich officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, Town of Matteson.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 26, 2019