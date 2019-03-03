|
Appleton - Nancy Kinnard (nee Hamilton), age 87, a lifelong resident of Appleton, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 18, 2019, with her family by her side. Nancy was born on July 16, 1931, to the late Willie "Bill" and Minna (Sass) Hamilton. She graduated at Appleton High School with the class of 49. On October 31, 1953, she was united in marriage to Edwin "Bud" Kinnard Jr. at First English Lutheran Church. The couple enjoyed 50 years together until his death in 2004. Nancy worked at Central Life and Watermark Financial as an Office Manager and Financial Planner. She was also a clothing designer and tailor. She donated her time and talent through fifty plus years of designing and sewing specialty clothing for physically challenged people and disabled veterans.
In addition to her immense love for and devotion to family, she had a passion for astronomy which she enjoyed sharing with others. Nancy also had a beautiful singing voice, singing both professionally and at her church, First English Lutheran where she was a lifelong member.
She will be missed by her three daughters: Robin Snell, Appleton, Kelly (Jim) Perpich, Oshkosh, and Kari (fiancé Billy Brown) Kinnard, Orland Park, IL; 7 grandchildren: Ondrea (Al) Wroblewski, Joshua Snell, Zachary Snell, Paul (Sue) Perpich, Jessica (Erick) Ruth, Adam Onkels, and Michelle Onkels; 4 great grandchildren: Aaron, Arielle, Aneliese, and Anderson; a sister, Sally Schultz, Mount Horeb, WI; a sister-in-law Pat (Bill) Christensen, Appleton, and brother-in-law, Tom (Becky) Kinnard, TX; She is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband Bud, 2 brothers - Bill and Don, and sister Pat.
A memorial service will take place at 2 pm on Saturday, March 9, at First English Lutheran Church, 326 E. North St., Appleton, with Rev. Mary Bauer officiating. Friends may call directly at the church on Saturday from 1 pm until 1:45 pm. Entombment will take place at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 3, 2019