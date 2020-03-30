|
Nancy L. Dalum
Appleton - Nancy Dalum, 83, of Appleton, WI, passed away peacefully March 28, 2020. Her ashes will be interred in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Caroline WI at a later date.
Born in Caroline, WI to Adolph and Rufena Dalum, she graduated from Marion High School, Marion, WI. After graduation, she settled in Appleton.
In a life filled with much travel, early in her working life she served as a flight attendant with Continental Airlines. Later, she was with AAA as a travel agent. She was also employed at one time by the Appleton Post Crescent working in classified advertising.
She was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church, Appleton, where she was also a frequent volunteer.
Nancy visited many of the 50 states and also traveled abroad.
Nancy was preceded in death by her mother, Rufena (Genskow) Dalum, and her father Adolph Dalum, her brother Roger Dalum, sister Vivian Riedel and nephew Joe Sternagel. She is survived by her sister Marilyn Sternagel (Ron), Appleton, WI; nephew Steve Riedel, nieces Sue McInnis and Mary Riedel, and nephews Andrew and Tony Sternagel.
The family is planning a private gathering in her memory.
Nancy's family wishes to thank the staff of Grand Horizons West/Mayflower Assisted Living in Appleton where Nancy was well-cared for in her final years.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020