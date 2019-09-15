|
Nancy L. Heling
Menasha - Nancy Louise (Woulf) Heling, age 69, of Menasha, left this earthly home to be with her husband, Rick, and our heavenly father on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Nancy was born on July 9, 1950 to the late Francis and Margaret (Liebhauser) Woulf. She was united in marriage to Richard Heling on January 30, 1971.
Nancy was a 1968 graduate of St. Mary High School. She was proud to have worked at the First National Bank for 49 years in several different roles, lastly as their Internal Auditor, and retired in 2017. She developed many dear friendships throughout her career. "Nana's" greatest joy in life was her grandson, Jude. She also enjoyed crafting, trips to the casino, and most of all, spending quality time with her family and friends. Nancy will be remembered for her warmth, compassion, generosity, and easy-going personality.
Nancy was a dedicated and beloved mother, grandmother, and sister. She will be missed by her daughter Julie Crow (Tim Cartier), and grandson, Jude, sisters Mary (Jack) Fulton, Sue (Brad) Pawlowski , brother Jim (Gail) Woulf, brothers-in-law Pat Jakubek, Keith (Sue) Heling, Gary (Lynn) Heling, Kevin (Mary Kay) Heling, sister-in-law Carla (Matt) Thies. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews who adored their "Aunt Groovy."
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister, Patsy Jakubek, and brother-in- law, Randy Heling.
A Memorial Service for Nancy will be officiated at 6 PM on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Wichmann Funeral Home-Laemmrich Chapel, 312 Milwaukee St., Menasha, WI 54952 by Rev. Mr. Don Schultz. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home from 3:00 PM to the time of service.
Nancy's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Theda Care-Neenah for providing Nancy with such exceptional and compassionate care.
To share a special message or condolences for Nancy's family, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 15, 2019