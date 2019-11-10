|
Nancy L. Olmsted
Menasha - Nancy Lynn Olmsted, born in Bloomington, IL on a cold December night in 1949 born to her parents the late Genevieve (Rogers) Jones and Robert W. Jones II. Her childhood with brothers and sister in Kankakee County, IL were full of warm summers at fairs and festivals.
She graduated Olivet Nazarene University with a B.A. in Sociology and minor in Art. Her professional career started as a dance instructor and art teacher. She retired early from her career in Social Services shortly after meeting the love of her life Tim. They met, fell in love, and were then married on October 1, 1977.
They started their family with the birth of their son Sam in 1979 and daughter Sarah in 1982, and then raised their family in the early years in Wausau. With new opportunity they moved to Menasha, WI in 1985 to settle and grow.
If you were in Nancy's inner circle of family and friends you got to know someone very special. She had a quick wit and affinity for celebration, dance, laughter, music, and the arts. Nancy cared deeply for her children, husband, and grandchildren. She often used her family, experiences, and surroundings as inspiration for her art and was a skilled painter and sculptor. Nancy was also a dog lover, avid reader, swimmer, and donated time as an Events Coordinator at Oak Park Place in Menasha.
Nancy passed on November 9th, 2019; she was surrounded with her family in love
She was devoted to her loving and very, loved family whom she is survived by. They include her husband Tim; her son Sam and daughter-in-law Kelly (Bresser) Olmsted of Oshkosh; her daughter Sarah and son-in-law Eric Schmidt of Cross Plains; her grandchildren Chance, Zoe, Sophia, Adeline, and Henry; her siblings Robert W. Jones III (Barbara), Susan Jones, and Dave Jones; as well as several nieces and a nephew.
She will forever dance in our hearts.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert W. Jones and Genevieve (Rogers) Jones, respectively.
Memorial services will be held at Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home with visitation at 4:00PM and service beginning at 6:00PM on Friday, November 15, 2019.
