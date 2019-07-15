|
Nancy L. Ross
Shiocton - Nancy Louise Ross, age 77 of Shiocton, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at her residence. Nancy was born on August 6, 1941 to the late Robert and Marie (Clausen) Bedor in New London. She was united in marriage to Robert W. Ross on September 3, 1960. He preceded her in death on June 18, 2016. Nancy loved spending time with her family. She was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Sharon Ross; son, Michael Ross; granddaughter, Makayla; brother, Robert J. (Judie) Bedor; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Carol (Vernon) Diedrick, Susan (Jeffery) Beyer, Bonnie (Marty) Ebben, Mary (Lawrence) LeMere and Gerold Ross. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Besides her parents and husband, Nancy was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Wesley and Elnora Ross.
Private family services for Nancy will be held.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 15 to July 16, 2019