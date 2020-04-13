|
|
Nancy L. Shover
Manawa - Nancy Lee Elaine Shover, age 73, went to her eternal home in heaven on April 9, 2020. Nancy was born on May 22, 1946 to Vern & Dorothy (Williams) Strasser in Chicago, IL. On Sept 5, 1964 she married Vernon Dale Shover in Cedar Rapids, IA, then moved to Manawa, WI in January 1970.
Nancy loved to make crafts, bake cookies for everyone, put puzzles together, watch old movies and have large campfires. Above all Nancy loved her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Nancy will be deeply missed by her husband Vernon Shover, daughters Virginia (Joel) Minton and Mary Reed and a son Vernon John (Dana) Shover and a brother Mike (Chris) Strasser and her 16 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Vern & Dorothy Strasser, her sister Billie Krisel, a daughter Elaine Shover, three grandchildren Christopher Reed, Vernon John Shover Jr, Elizabeth Shover.
Due to the state-mandated regulations, a gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date for Nancy.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 13 to Apr. 19, 2020