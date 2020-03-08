Services
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Manawa, WI
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Manawa, WI
Nancy Lee Johnson Obituary
Nancy Lee Johnson

Manawa - Nancy Lee Johnson, age 71, of Manawa, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. She was born on January 28, 1949 in Streator, Illinois, daughter of Edward and Lorraine (Hanson) Jones. On June 4, 1967 she was united in marriage to Van Johnson at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Manawa. Nancy graduated from Little Wolf High School in 1967. She worked as a book keeper at Manawa Building Supply and then for Jones Farm Store until 2006. Nancy enjoyed sewing, quilting, baking, cooking, canning, and taking walks everyday. Nancy was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Manawa.

Nancy is survived by her husband; Van Johnson; mother Lorraine Jones; daughter Ann (Brian) Melewski; grandchildren; Brandon and Sarah; and sister Mary Jones. She is further survived by brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Nancy is preceded in death by her father Edward Jones.

Memorial services for Nancy will be held on Tuesday March 10, 2020 at 11:30a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Manawa with Rev. Nathan Reichle officiating. A gathering of friends and family will take place at the church on Tuesday from 9:30a.m. until the time of service.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
postcrescent