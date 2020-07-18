Nancy LoehrkeLarsen - Nancy Loehrke, age 64, passed away peacefully at her home, on July 18, 2020, surrounded by her family after a 8 year battle with cancer. She was born December 3,1955 in New London, WI, the daughter of Arlyn and Lillan (Hartfiel) Behm.Nancy graduated Weyauwega high school in 1974 and married Michael (Mike) Loehrke on Flag Day (June 14, 1975). She made a home while following Mike on a wild adventure to Alaska and many other states as he worked on the pipelines. Mike and Nancy eventually settled back to Winchester and worked together with their young family of 6 on the Loehrke farm market that they ran for 10 years. Nancy later worked in paper mills for 25 years.She thoroughly enjoyed her grandchildren and loved the chaos of a busy and loving house. She was outdoors often, taking walks in nature, biking, and traveling. She loved the water and the beach — anywhere outside where she could be with her family. She was always busy being creative and crafty, especially if she could create something for her grandkids. Nancy leaves behind a legacy of family, strong faith, and adventure.Nancy is survived by her husband Michael, 2 daughters, Melanie (John) Lendosky, Viroqua, WI and Kerry (Chad) Forrest, Larsen; 2 sons, Justin (Katie) Loehrke, Neenah, and Michael Loehrke Jr. Larsen; Mother Lillian Wendt, Weyauwega; Brother David (Judy) Behm, Weyauwega; and 2 sisters, Dawn (Richard) Dain, Hortonville; and Jane (P.J.) Galinsky, Green Bay; 10 Grandchildren, McKenna, Braden, Kevin, Cody, Nicole, Abby, Samantha, Hazel, Maddox and Ian.She was preceded in death by her father, Arlyn Behm; father- and mother-in-law Eldor and Eileen Loehrke; sisters-in law, Lynn Behm and Julie Loehrke; and step father Leslie Wendt.Funeral services will be held on Wednesday July 22, 2020, at 3pm. at Zion Lutheran Church E9016 Marsh Rd. Fremont, with Rev. Doug Rinders officiating. Burial will be in Concordia Cemetery, West Bloomfield. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4-7pm. at Lewin Funeral Home and on Wednesday at the church from 2pm until the time of service. A memorial fund has been established.