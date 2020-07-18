1/1
Nancy Loehrke
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Loehrke

Larsen - Nancy Loehrke, age 64, passed away peacefully at her home, on July 18, 2020, surrounded by her family after a 8 year battle with cancer. She was born December 3,1955 in New London, WI, the daughter of Arlyn and Lillan (Hartfiel) Behm.

Nancy graduated Weyauwega high school in 1974 and married Michael (Mike) Loehrke on Flag Day (June 14, 1975). She made a home while following Mike on a wild adventure to Alaska and many other states as he worked on the pipelines. Mike and Nancy eventually settled back to Winchester and worked together with their young family of 6 on the Loehrke farm market that they ran for 10 years. Nancy later worked in paper mills for 25 years.

She thoroughly enjoyed her grandchildren and loved the chaos of a busy and loving house. She was outdoors often, taking walks in nature, biking, and traveling. She loved the water and the beach — anywhere outside where she could be with her family. She was always busy being creative and crafty, especially if she could create something for her grandkids. Nancy leaves behind a legacy of family, strong faith, and adventure.

Nancy is survived by her husband Michael, 2 daughters, Melanie (John) Lendosky, Viroqua, WI and Kerry (Chad) Forrest, Larsen; 2 sons, Justin (Katie) Loehrke, Neenah, and Michael Loehrke Jr. Larsen; Mother Lillian Wendt, Weyauwega; Brother David (Judy) Behm, Weyauwega; and 2 sisters, Dawn (Richard) Dain, Hortonville; and Jane (P.J.) Galinsky, Green Bay; 10 Grandchildren, McKenna, Braden, Kevin, Cody, Nicole, Abby, Samantha, Hazel, Maddox and Ian.

She was preceded in death by her father, Arlyn Behm; father- and mother-in-law Eldor and Eileen Loehrke; sisters-in law, Lynn Behm and Julie Loehrke; and step father Leslie Wendt.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday July 22, 2020, at 3pm. at Zion Lutheran Church E9016 Marsh Rd. Fremont, with Rev. Doug Rinders officiating. Burial will be in Concordia Cemetery, West Bloomfield. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4-7pm. at Lewin Funeral Home and on Wednesday at the church from 2pm until the time of service. A memorial fund has been established.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Lewin Funeral Home - Fremont
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Visitation
02:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lewin Funeral Home - Fremont
210 W. Main Street
Fremont, WI 54940
(920) 446-2288
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lewin Funeral Home - Fremont

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved