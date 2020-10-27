Nancy M. Eckstein
Appleton, Wisconsin - Nancy Maude Steiner Eckstein, age 85, passed away on October 23, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton.
Nancy was born in Fond du Lac, WI on June 9, 1935 and graduated from Fond du Lac High School in 1953. She received her private pilot's license in 1959 and was a long time member of the Wisconsin Chapter of the Ninety-Nines, a women's group in aviation founded by Amelia Earhart in 1929. Nancy was one of the first female pilots in Fond du Lac. She graduated from Fox Valley Technical Institute in 1976 for Medical Transcription and worked at St Elizabeth Hospital for 25+ years, retiring at the age of 80.
Nancy is survived by her son, Dan (Cindy) Steiner, Jr.; grandson, Dan III (girlfriend, Kelly Neely); numerous dear family and friends.
Nancy is preceded in death by her husbands, Dan Steiner and James Eckstein; son, Michael Steiner; sisters, Helen, Marian and Doty.
"Rest in Peace mom and enjoy your Sunday football, pizza & beers in heaven! We love you!" ~Your family
