1/1
Nancy M. Eckstein
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy M. Eckstein

Appleton, Wisconsin - Nancy Maude Steiner Eckstein, age 85, passed away on October 23, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton.

Nancy was born in Fond du Lac, WI on June 9, 1935 and graduated from Fond du Lac High School in 1953. She received her private pilot's license in 1959 and was a long time member of the Wisconsin Chapter of the Ninety-Nines, a women's group in aviation founded by Amelia Earhart in 1929. Nancy was one of the first female pilots in Fond du Lac. She graduated from Fox Valley Technical Institute in 1976 for Medical Transcription and worked at St Elizabeth Hospital for 25+ years, retiring at the age of 80.

Nancy is survived by her son, Dan (Cindy) Steiner, Jr.; grandson, Dan III (girlfriend, Kelly Neely); numerous dear family and friends.

Nancy is preceded in death by her husbands, Dan Steiner and James Eckstein; son, Michael Steiner; sisters, Helen, Marian and Doty.

"Rest in Peace mom and enjoy your Sunday football, pizza & beers in heaven! We love you!" ~Your family

To leave a special message or condolences for Nancy's family, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wichmann-Downtown Appleton Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichmann-Downtown Appleton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved