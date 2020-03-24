|
Nancy M. Potter
Appleton, Wisconsin - Nancy Mae Potter (Cahoe), age 86, went home with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was born in Appleton, WI on May 17, 1933 to Tom and Catherine Cahoe and later married her husband of 54 years, Frank Potter.
Nancy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. Her family was the most important part of her life; they were her source of strength and happiness.
Nancy and Frank shared a lot of wonderful times together. One of their favorite pastimes was taking trips to Laughlin, Nevada. They enjoyed gambling together and attempting to win big.
Nancy's kids and grandkids have fond memories of the many Christmas gatherings they shared with her. Nancy was an avid shopper and spent countless hours picking out just the right gifts for each of her loved ones. She beamed with joy as she watched them unwrap each one.
Her grandkids lovingly recall the many card games they played with her and the unassuming way she had about her, which somehow, always seemed to result in her winning the pot by the end of the night. They remember her love of Diet Coke and her commitment to big hugs, calling them out if they tried to get away with a weak one. Nancy loved those little moments with family more than anything.
As her grandkids grew up and started having kids of their own, Nancy found such joy in being present with her great-grandchildren. She loved celebrating birthdays and holidays with them, and she cherished every hug and kiss the little ones offered.
Nancy also enjoyed time spent with her sister, Jeanne, a Florida snowbird. One of Nancy's favorite traditions was going out for crystal shrimp with Jeanne the moment she returned to Wisconsin. Nancy loved shopping, going to the movies, and even just driving around with Jeanne; the two were quite a pair.
No matter where Nancy's adventures took her, she always enjoyed returning to the assisted living community where the residents and staff were waiting to welcome her back home and hear about her day. Nancy truly loved the residents and staff members there, and that love showed through her beautiful smile!
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Tom & Catherine Cahoe; her husband, Frank; brother, Bob Cahoe; sister, Shirley Gadow; brother-in-law, Peter Stielow; and niece, Cheri Gheldof.
Nancy is survived by her children: Tom (Alison) Potter, Diana (Bob) Schuh, Cathy Potter, and Richard (Jill) Potter; her grandchildren: Ashley Potter (Nick), Trevor Potter, Aubrey (Jessy) Liddell, Adam (Jillian) Schuh, Chad (Danielle) Schuh, Duncan (Claire) Clauson, Dylan Clauson, Margot Potter, Kira (Sean) Porter, and Lani Potter; her precious great-grandchildren: Elliana, Ezra, and Ezekiel Schuh; Zoey and Lincoln Schuh, Jace and Felix Porter, and Everly Joy Oliver.
Due to the current environment, a Celebration of Life event will be held at a later date, tentatively Sat., July 25th, 2020.
Mom, we love you, and you will be dearly missed. We are glad you, Dad, and your other loved ones are together again.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Veronica for her previous work at Country Terrace and the many years of love and care she gave to Nancy.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020