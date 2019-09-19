|
Nancy P. Smith
Appleton - Nancy P. Smith met her angels Monday, September 16, 2019, at 4:45 PM. Nancy and her husband Van met as pen pals when Van was in the Marine Corps. They were married for 54 years and shared a wonderful life together.
Left behind to continue her legacy of love and kindness are her children and their families. Lisa (Hector) and their children Joshua and Jasmyn; Stephany (Mike) and their family Rosie and Maui; Amy (Mike) and their children Chandler and Annabelle; Sean (Cheryl) and their daughter Jessica. Nancy also has two great-grandsons: Jedidiah and Roman, as well as four brothers and a sister.
In addition to her family, Nancy had loads of very dear friends that she enjoyed playing cards with, sharing meals, going to movies, trips to Door County and having meaningful conversations. She was preceded in death by her parents, Van's parents, her sister-in-law, Susan, many very loved aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Nancy loved cookbooks and cooking and was the maker of hundreds of Peppermill Chocolate Strada pies. She was the manager of Café Solie Coffee Shop at AMC. The volunteers there were wonderful, and she loved them. Nancy also dearly loved her four terrific children, their spouses, her five grandchildren, and two great-grandsons.
A celebration of Nancy's life will be held on Saturday, October 12, from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM at Pullman's Banquet Hall, located at 619 S. Olde Oneida Street in Appleton.
For more information or to share a memory of Nancy, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
"I lived life for my family; my kids; my grandchildren and great grandchildren. I worked and enjoyed life the best I could".
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 19, 2019