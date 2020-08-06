1/1
Nancy Petrasko
Nancy Petrasko

Appleton - Nancy Carolyn Petrasko, age 87, passed away at her home surrounded by the love of her family on August 4, 2020. Nancy was born at Quincy, Illinois, on July 22, 1933, daughter of Paul Meyer and Dorothy (Simpkin) Meyer. Nancy graduated as salutatorian of her high school class and graduated from Western Illinois University in June, 1954. She was married to George Petrasko on February 26, 1954, in Moquah, Wisconsin. Because of George's years of military service in the Air Force, they lived in many places including Ft. Walton Beach, Florida; Duluth, Minnesota; Phalsbourg, France; and Rapid City, South Dakota. After his military service ended, they relocated to Appleton, Wisconsin in 1968 where George owned an automobile repair shop and Nancy was a teacher in the Appleton Catholic School System for forty years.

Nancy came from a family of teachers and was passionate about teaching English and religion to children. She served the Appleton Catholic Education System for over forty years. Nancy loved to read, especially historical biographies. She had great interest in her family's ancestry and took great pleasure in researching and writing about that history. Nancy was able to trace one branch of her family back to George Hull of Somershire, England in 1590. Nancy and her brother Fred were big fans of the Wizard of Oz. They collected memorabilia, were involved in the fan club and attended conventions.

Nancy is survived by her children: Catherine, George Jr. (Cindy), Richard (Cheri), and Paul (Lynn); twelve grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, and four great, great grandchildren. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Alice and her brother Fred.

The visitation for Nancy will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Moore, Appleton, with a service for Nancy at 11:00 a.m. Due to the new state mandate, masks will be required. The service will be live-streamed by Valley Funeral Home and can be viewed through their Facebook link at https://www.valleyfh.com/.

Nancy's family would like to thank all of her healthcare professionals, especially The Cancer Center for Ascension, at St Elizabeth's Hospital - Dr Abbi and his amazing staff of fellow Doctors, PA's, NP's, and especially his nurses. Also, Dr Forte, Dr Kohl, and Dr Carberry.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
