1/1
Nancy Rettler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Rettler

Black Creek - Nancy Kay Rettler, 70, Black Creek, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was born on January 17, 1950, to the late Lloyd and Marion (Lutz) Van Straten. Nancy was a 1968 graduate of Shiocton High School. On October 14, 1972, she married the love of her life, Steven Rettler, in Shiocton. Nancy was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Black Creek. She was employed at Guardian Life Insurance for many years until her retirement. Nancy loved spending time spoiling her grandkids and enjoyed attending their various sporting events. Her love for people always showed on her face with her big and contagious smile.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Steve, Black Creek; daughters: Jill Rettler (Steve Wisniewski), Freedom, and Tara Rettler, Shiocton; one son, Mathew Rettler, Black Creek; grandchildren: Kyler "KyKy" and Emily Rettler, Shiocton; one sister, Sr. Elizabeth "Betty" Van Straten; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Dorothy (Bill) Paltzer, Danny (Sheri) Rettler, Duane (Joyce) Rettler, Gloria Krueger, Dick (JoAnn) Rettler, Cathy Rettler, and Sheryl Van Straten; her cousins who were like sisters: Carol Uhlenbrauck and Joanie Conradt; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Carsen Rettler; one son-in-law, Jeff Thomson; two brothers: Mike and Paul (Marsha) Van Straten; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Jerome and Marcella (Stephani) Rettler; and two brothers-in-law: Jim and David Rettler, and one nephew, Scott Rettler.

Due to COVID, a private family service will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Black Creek, Fr. David Greskowiak officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.

The family extends a special thanks to the staffs of Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital, Home Instead, and Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved