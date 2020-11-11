Nancy Rettler
Black Creek - Nancy Kay Rettler, 70, Black Creek, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was born on January 17, 1950, to the late Lloyd and Marion (Lutz) Van Straten. Nancy was a 1968 graduate of Shiocton High School. On October 14, 1972, she married the love of her life, Steven Rettler, in Shiocton. Nancy was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Black Creek. She was employed at Guardian Life Insurance for many years until her retirement. Nancy loved spending time spoiling her grandkids and enjoyed attending their various sporting events. Her love for people always showed on her face with her big and contagious smile.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Steve, Black Creek; daughters: Jill Rettler (Steve Wisniewski), Freedom, and Tara Rettler, Shiocton; one son, Mathew Rettler, Black Creek; grandchildren: Kyler "KyKy" and Emily Rettler, Shiocton; one sister, Sr. Elizabeth "Betty" Van Straten; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Dorothy (Bill) Paltzer, Danny (Sheri) Rettler, Duane (Joyce) Rettler, Gloria Krueger, Dick (JoAnn) Rettler, Cathy Rettler, and Sheryl Van Straten; her cousins who were like sisters: Carol Uhlenbrauck and Joanie Conradt; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Carsen Rettler; one son-in-law, Jeff Thomson; two brothers: Mike and Paul (Marsha) Van Straten; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Jerome and Marcella (Stephani) Rettler; and two brothers-in-law: Jim and David Rettler, and one nephew, Scott Rettler.
Due to COVID, a private family service will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Black Creek, Fr. David Greskowiak officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
The family extends a special thanks to the staffs of Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital, Home Instead, and Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
