Nancy Rusch
Chilton - Nancy C. Rusch, age 86, of Chilton, died on March 12, 2019, at Century Ridge in Chilton. She was born in Green Bay on May 1, 1932, daughter of the late Mitchell and Ermgard Stanelle. On June 24, 1954, she married Arthur Rusch, Jr., in Forest Junction and together they had four children.
Nancy was a very positive person and had lots of love to give - except for cats, dogs, and broccoli. She had the hardest jobs in life: wife, mother, teacher, and farmer, but still managed to live life to the fullest and give herself to others. She was a member of the Ebenezer United Church of Christ, in Chilton, where she was also a part of the Women's Guild, a Sunday School teacher, church school superintendent, choir member, and church teller. She volunteered at the Toth Nursing Home in Chilton. She was part of the Calumet Farm Bureau, the Calumet County Homemakers Club, and a 4H Leader. Nancy and Arthur loved to get together with others to play Sheepshead and other card games.
Nancy enjoyed her life at home and abroad. She was a great crafter and did lots of work in ceramics, needlepoint, quilting, and embroidery. She was an excellent cook and baker; she loved cooking for the family and she always had a stash of bars, cookies, or pies ready for any surprise visit. Her family remembers her infectious laugh and how she truly enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved watching sports, whether it be the professionals on television or her kids and grandkids at their schools. She travelled with Arthur all over the United States and the world, including trips to the Philippines, Japan, Germany, France, England, Mexico, and Canada. Closer to home, she was happy taking a boat ride for a lap around Long Lake and then sitting in a chair on the shore watching everyone swim and ski.
Nancy is survived by her children, Paul (Cathy) Rusch, Gail (Pam) Rusch-Maier, Mark (Ann) Rusch, Ann (Ken) Braasch, 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, her 3 sisters; Charlotte Ott, Karen (Glenn) Fischer, Joy (Rich) Kramer, a sister-in-law; Juliann Stache, brothers-in-law; Merlin Rusch, Walter Krueger, and many nieces and nephews.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur; her parents: Mitchell and Ermgard; her mother- and father-in-law: Arthur, Sr. and Rosella Rusch; her sister: Naomi Krueger; sister-in-law: Ginny Rusch; and brother-in-law: Melvin Stache.
Funeral services are set for 4:00pm on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Ebenezer United Church of Christ (44 W. Washington St.) in Chilton, with Pastor Michael Safford-Kennedy presiding. Friends may call at the church from 2:00pm until 4:00pm on the day of service. The burial service will be held on Monday, March 18 at 10:00am at the Rantoul EUB Cemetery. Online condolences www.wietingfuneralhome.com
The family thanks Century Ridge Assisted Living and Calumet County Hospice for their excellent care and support.
"We will miss your infectious laugh and your unwavering love and support." ~ Your family
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 14, 2019