Nancy Slaasted
Neenah - Nancy L. Slaasted, age 86 of Neenah, passed away unexpectedly Saturday evening, November 2, 2019. She was born July 26, 1933 to the late William and Loretta (Krause) Schulien in Burlington, WI and was raised in Racine where she attended and graduated from Park High School. On May 16, 1953, Nancy married Jerome "Jerry" Slaasted and together they moved to Neenah where they raised their three children.
During her life in Neenah, Nancy was a very active member of St. Thomas Church where she sang in the choir, attended Bible Study, was a member of ECW and St. Martha Guild, and even worked as their secretary for many years. She greatly loved volunteering her time to Meals on Wheels and was active in the Tuesday Club which was held at the Boys' and Girls' Brigade. Her favorites activities usually involved a deck of cards, as she loved playing Sheepshead, cribbage, and enjoyed her "BNB:" Bridge 'n' Breakfast. She also enjoyed her regular games of Bridge and BINGO at Island Shores.
Nancy will be missed by her three children: Deborah (Timothy) Bergen; William (Jacquelyn) Slaasted; and Sandra (Keith) Umland; by her eight grandchildren: Erik (Julie) Bergen; Erin Bergen; Bryan Bergen; Brenda (Parker) Washa; Jessica (Jason) Netzler; William Slaasted II; Lance Olsen; and Viktoria Umland; and by five great-grandchildren: Easton, Odin, Damean, Hunter and Dylan. She is further survived by her very special friends, Gene and David Standiford. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; and by her sister, Betty Jean Bidwell Faulds.
A Funeral Service for Nancy will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at St. Thomas Church, 226 Washington St., Menasha, with Fr. Ralph Osborne officiating. A visitation will be held at church from 2:00 P.M. until the hour of service. Nancy will join Jerry at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Nancy's name.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019