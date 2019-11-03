Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Slaasted
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Slaasted

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Slaasted Obituary
Nancy Slaasted

Neenah - Nancy L. Slaasted, age 86 of Neenah, passed away unexpectedly Saturday evening, November 2, 2019. She was born July 26, 1933 to the late William and Loretta (Krause) Schulien in Burlington, WI and was raised in Racine where she attended and graduated from Park High School. On May 16, 1953, Nancy married Jerome "Jerry" Slaasted and together they moved to Neenah where they raised their three children.

During her life in Neenah, Nancy was a very active member of St. Thomas Church where she sang in the choir, attended Bible Study, was a member of ECW and St. Martha Guild, and even worked as their secretary for many years. She greatly loved volunteering her time to Meals on Wheels and was active in the Tuesday Club which was held at the Boys' and Girls' Brigade. Her favorites activities usually involved a deck of cards, as she loved playing Sheepshead, cribbage, and enjoyed her "BNB:" Bridge 'n' Breakfast. She also enjoyed her regular games of Bridge and BINGO at Island Shores.

Nancy will be missed by her three children: Deborah (Timothy) Bergen; William (Jacquelyn) Slaasted; and Sandra (Keith) Umland; by her eight grandchildren: Erik (Julie) Bergen; Erin Bergen; Bryan Bergen; Brenda (Parker) Washa; Jessica (Jason) Netzler; William Slaasted II; Lance Olsen; and Viktoria Umland; and by five great-grandchildren: Easton, Odin, Damean, Hunter and Dylan. She is further survived by her very special friends, Gene and David Standiford. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; and by her sister, Betty Jean Bidwell Faulds.

A Funeral Service for Nancy will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at St. Thomas Church, 226 Washington St., Menasha, with Fr. Ralph Osborne officiating. A visitation will be held at church from 2:00 P.M. until the hour of service. Nancy will join Jerry at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Nancy's name.

Westgor Funeral Homes

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent