Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
176 N Bridge St
Manawa, WI 54949
(920) 596-2500
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Manawa, WI
Nancy Wendt


1949 - 2019
Nancy Wendt Obituary
Nancy Wendt

New London - Nancy Mae Wendt, age 70, formerly of Manawa, died on Monday, September 30, 2019. She was born on June 24, 1949 in Clintonville, daughter of the late Edwin and Mae (Suprise) Schultz. Nancy graduated from Clintonville High School. On October 25, 1969, she was united in marriage to Darryl Wendt in Clintonville. He preceded her in death on November 5, 2007. Nancy was a stay at home mother until she started working as a cook at the Country Drive Inn in Manawa. Later in life, she enjoyed her time with her grandchildren and her best friend's Jane Beyer and Carla Strehlow. Nancy will be remembered for her loving and generous spirit and her enjoyable sense of humor. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Manawa.

She is survived by her children: Michael (Anne) Wendt; Tammy (Jason) Brauch; grandchildren: Gabriella, Evelyn and Jenna; siblings: Shirley (Jerome) Kuehl, Sandy (Raymond) Brier, Karen (Eugene) Killips, Dennis (Jane) Schultz; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Terry (Sandra) Wendt. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister Phyllis Schultz and a brother Roger (Marsha) Schultz.

The funeral service for Nancy will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Manawa with Rev. Tedd Lees officiating. Burial will be in Little Creek Cemetery, Town of Little Wolf. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 3, 2019
