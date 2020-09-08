Nancy Zelenka

Nancy ZelenkaAppleton - Nancy Ann (Tebo) Zelenka, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 7, 2020. She was born October 16, 1935, in Marinette, WI, to William and Emma (Moritz) Tebo. Nancy lived in Stephenson, MI, through her teenage years; attending Stephenson Public Schools and later Bakersfield Jr. College Extension, California. She was a bookkeeper for 34 years retiring in 1988. In 1973 she married the late Laddie Zelenka Jr. He preceded her in death in 1988. She and her husband owned a hobby farm near Antigo, where they enjoyed hunting and snowmobiling. They also loved camping and fishing with their cherished dog, Guy. In her early years she sang in the Sweet Adelines Chorus and Quartet. Nancy also sang in a Christian Trio, representing three different religions in California. She also sang solos and belonged to the choirs in Lutheran and other churches. She was active in an Ecumenical Group for the Covenant between her Lutheran Church and a Catholic Church in Waukesha, WI. Nancy was active at Prince of Peace and belonged to the Women of the ELCA.Nancy was preceded in death by the husband Laddie, parents William and Emma, brothers Robert, James, William Jr., Clifford, Eugene, and sister Eve Halle and two infant brothers Harold, Donald, and an infant sister Helen. She was survived by a sister-in-law Barbara Bylaska, and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Antigo, WI.