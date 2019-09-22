|
Naomi L. Dobbins
Neenah - Naomi Dobbins (née Humphreville) came to the end of her long and eventful life on September 15, 2019 in the company of her loving family, spirited to the end. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 620 Division St., Neenah with Fr. Dennis Bergsbaken officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. A full obituary will follow in an upcoming edition of the paper. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 22, 2019