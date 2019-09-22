Services
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street
Neenah, WI 54956
(920) 722-6464
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
620 Division St.
Neenah , WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
620 Division St.
Neenah , WI
1919 - 2019
Naomi L. Dobbins Obituary
Naomi L. Dobbins

Neenah - Naomi Dobbins (née Humphreville) came to the end of her long and eventful life on September 15, 2019 in the company of her loving family, spirited to the end. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 620 Division St., Neenah with Fr. Dennis Bergsbaken officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. A full obituary will follow in an upcoming edition of the paper. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 22, 2019
