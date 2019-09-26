Services
Holly and Sons Funeral Home
526 South Main Street
Waupaca, WI 54981
(715) 258-4020
Nedra Christensen


1927 - 2019
Nedra Christensen Obituary
Nedra Christensen

Waupaca - Nedra A. Christensen, age 92 of Waupaca, WI passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. She was born on April 4, 1927 in the Town of Lanark, WI; daughter of Anthony and Hazel (Jones) Riley. On October 2, 1948, Nedra married Bill Christensen in Scobey, MT. They moved to the Waupaca area in 1961 where they farmed until 1988. She was a member of St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church - Lanark. Nedra enjoyed polka music, spent many years dancing, loved to crochet, making quilts, was famous for her apple pies and had an endless supply of chocolate chip cookies given freely for the exchange of a hug.

Nedra is survived by her sons; Richard (Darlene) Christensen of Waupaca, WI, Ken (Sharon) Christensen of Waupaca, WI, daughters; Marcia Johnson of Casa Grande, AZ, Joanne Christopherson of Appleton, WI, Hazel Packer of Amherst, WI, Cathy (Chris) Noth of Bancroft, WI; 20 grandchildren; 32 Great-Grandchildren; sister, Sharon (Jerry) Kurzynski of Amherst, WI, brother; Richard Riley of Eastman, GA; also many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Nedra was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; one son; two grandsons, Michael Christensen and Joseph Carlson; sons-in-law, Richard Scott Packer, Ray Johnson, Gary Christopherson; two brothers, Ronald (Mary Ellen) Riley and Dean Riley, and one sister, Mary (William) Helbach.

A Funeral Mass will be on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, State Hwy 54, Almond, WI. Father Peter Manickam and Father James Kurzynski will preside. A visitation will be held on Sunday evening, Sept. 29, from 4:00-8:00 PM at the Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca with a Rosary Service to be held at 7:00 PM. A visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in the Town of Lanark following the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to Theda Care At Home Hospice.

The family is extremely grateful for the warm, loving and tender care given by Theda Care At Home Hospice and Bethany Home. The care Nedra received will never be forgotten.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 26, 2019
