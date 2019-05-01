|
|
Nellie Grace Shillcox
Appleton - Formerly of Kaukauna - Nellie Grace Shillcox, 97, passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior on April 28, 2019. She was born June 12, 1921, in Reek, Netherlands, to the late Frank and Antonia Simons. She came to America with her parents and brother in July of 1923. She graduated from Seymour High School in 1940 and went on to work at Zwicker Knitting Mill until she retired. After retirement, she worked part-time at the Monte Alverno Retreat Center in Appleton.
Nellie married Grant Shillcox on July 12, 1945, at Immaculate Conception Church in Oneida. They were blessed with 51 years together, before he passed on Oct. 31, 1996.
Nellie enjoyed her time living in Laona and running Grant's Resort on Silver Lake. She also enjoyed her cottage on Crooked Lake, taking walks in her woods in Kaukauna and loved her cats. Most of all she liked spending time with her children and grandsons. Nellie was a faithful and devout Catholic who was active in her church. Nellie will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Lyn and Gary Kaphingst, Karen Sue and Steve Guyette; four grandsons, Kris (Jen) Kaphingst, Kenneth (special friend, Keeley Anderson) Kaphingst, Grant (Becky) Guyette and Kevin Guyette; and one great-granddaughter, Sophie Guyette. She is further survived by one brother-in-law, Wayne Shillcox; and one sister-in-law, Irene Simons. She is also further survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Grant Shillcox; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Grace and Vincent Huss and Marie and James Hodkiewicz; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Joe and Katie Simons and George Simons; four brothers-in-law and five sisters-in-law, James and Lorraine Shillcox, John and Dorothy Shillcox, Ben and Wealthy Smudde, Earl and Mary Probst and Germaine Shillcox.
Please join us in saying goodbye to Nellie on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 309 Desnoyer St., Kaukauna. Visitation will be held from 9:30 until 10:45 am. At 11:00 am, the Mass of Resurrection will be con-celebrated by Fr. Tim Shillcox (Nellie's nephew) and Fr. Donald Everts. Burial will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Snyderville. Cotter Funeral Home and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
The family wishes to thank those who faithfully visited Nellie in her last years. Special thanks to the staff at Grand Horizons and the team at Southern Care Hospice for their extraordinary care and concern. The Cotter Funeral Home, De Pere, assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 1, 2019