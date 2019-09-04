Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Neva Lemke
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
Neva Lynn Lemke


1934 - 2019
Neva Lynn Lemke Obituary
Neva Lynn Lemke

Neenah - Neva Lynn Lemke, age 85, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019. She was born in Memphis, TN to the late William Guy and Hester Tennessee (Austin) Ball on March 16, 1934, and married Robert Lemke on September 2, 1954. The two made their home in Neenah, where they raised their family, and Lynn worked for the Neenah Joint School District, and retired from the Neenah Public Library.

Lynn will be missed by her husband of 65 years, Robert; her children: Darlyn Lippert; Donna Appel; Debra (Gerald) Kunde; and Duane (Dalia) Lemke; her grandchildren: Emily (Brian) Nast; Alexa (Kevin) Juzenas; Ross Lippert; Stephen (Heidi) Appel; Jarah (Alanna Muller) Kunde; Drew Lemke; and Megan Lemke; as well as by her great-grandchildren, Liam and Isaac. She is further survived by her brother, William Gary (Faye) Ball; and by in-laws: Esther Hoffman; Lorraine Haber; and Carl (Jennifer) Lemke.

Lynn was preceded in death by her siblings: Joyce Morris; Nila Ray Whittaker; Wanda Rose Williams; and Guy Cryll Ball; son-in-law, Robert Lippert; and by sister-in-law, Dorothy Ramich. She was also greeted in Heaven by her friends from the old Gail Avenue neighborhood: Don and Barb Wichman; Bud Wirsbinski; Pam Harpt; Bev and Larry Tessen; Sharon Kieliszewski; and John Konrad; and former co-workers: Bev Banczak, Helen Jenkins; and Lee Brezina; along with many other friends and family members. "The beautiful irony is that our loss is another's reunion."

A memorial service for Lynn will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until the hour of service.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 4, 2019
