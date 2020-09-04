Nicholas "Nick" Diemel
Navarino - Nicholas J.T. "Nick" Diemel, 34 of Navarino was taken, along with his baby brother, Justin, from his family on July 21, 2019. He was born on September 25, 1984 to Jack and Pamela (Glatz) Diemel.
He was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Lisa, on October 5, 2013 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cicero.
Nick was living his dream operating Diemel's Livestock with his brothers, Brandon and Justin. At a young age Nick worked with his father in the family concrete business where he learned his work ethic.
Nick loved to go hunting, fishing, and trapping with his dad, brothers, and sons. His dog, Kira, went with Nick everywhere in the truck until she was no longer able to. Nick always looked forward to the family gatherings and cooking on the grill. He was a very good provider to his family and loving father to his children, and good friend to many.
Nick is survived by his wife, Lisa; children: Parker, Addison, Coen, and Emersyn; parents, Jack Diemel and Pamela Diemel; brothers, Eric (Daniel) and Brandon (Baylee) Diemel; grandparents: James and Carol Diemel, and Noraine Glatz; and mother-in-law, Julie Schwarz. He is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Nick was preceded in death by his infant sisters: Nicole and Jennifer Diemel; grandfather, Roland Glatz
A visitation for Nick will take place at Navarino Ball Diamond, W5173 State Hwy 156, Bonduel, WI on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 12 noon until a memorial service at 3:00 pm with Pastor Ty Stoneburner officiating. Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made online via Nick's obituary at www.muehlboettcher.com
Online condolences may be expressed to the Diemel family at www.muehlboettcher.com
The entire Diemel family thanks our families, friends, and communities for all of the help and support during the most difficult time.