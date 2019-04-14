Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
7:30 PM
Nicholas Farah Obituary
Nicholas Farah

Appleton - March 31st, 2019 Nicholas Farah passed suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 36 years. Nick was an amazing guy who had a heart of gold. He was an amazing father, son, brother and friend! A memorial service will be held at 7:30 PM on Friday, April 19, 2019 with visitation being held from 5:30 PM until the time of service at Wichmann Funeral Home on 537 N. Superior St., Appleton, WI. For more information please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 14, 2019
