Nicholas R. Frank
1981 - 2020
Nicholas R. Frank

Shawano - Nicholas R. Frank, 39, Shawano, died unexpectedly, on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Nick was born in Appleton on August 23, 1981 to Deborah (Decker) Frank and Joseph Frank. He graduated from Appleton West High School as part of the class of 2000. Nick earned his Industrial Maintenance Certificate from NWTC and went on to work at Aarrowcast as an Industrial Maintenance Mechanic.

Nick recently became the proud owner of his first home in Shawano. He enjoyed playing golf with his brother, Brian, and his Aarrowcast co-workers. He and his brother Andy also started restoring an old antique truck, which Andy will continue in his honor. He especially loved spending time and truly adored his nieces, Sidney and Addie. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Nick is survived by his parents, Joe and Debby Frank; his brother Andy (fiancée-Tiffany Roskom) and Andy's daughter Sidney, and his brother Brian (fiancée-Brittney Jennings) and Brian's daughter Adelina. He is further survived by his grandparents, Larry and Beverly Decker, Richard Reetz and Jerry Miller; aunts and uncles: Kenn and Jan Frank (Indiana), Karla Christel (Kenosha), Jim and Annie Krueger (Appleton); and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert Frank, Marie Frank-Reetz and Judith Miller, his aunt Dawn Krueger, his uncle Mike Christel and his cousin Phillip Frank.

The Christian Funeral Service for Nick will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church, located at 129 S. Mason Street in Appleton, with Rev. David Olson officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Masks and safe distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.

For more information or to share a memory of Nick, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church
OCT
24
Funeral service
03:00 PM
St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church
