Nina F. Heiting
Appleton - Nina Fay (Miller) Heiting passed away July 16, 2020. Nina was born April 11, 1931, in Clark County, Wisconsin to John C. and Clara (Baumgarten) Miller. She met the love of her life Richard Heiting, and the couple married June 17, 1952. Together they had five children. Nina was employed by the Appleton School District until her retirement in 1994. Mom enjoyed traveling, embroidery, sewing, and especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Nina is survived by her husband: Richard; children: Gene (Mary) Heiting, Gary (Lori) Heiting, Diane (Joe) Carroll, Karen (Doak) Baker, and Marlyn Heiting (special friend Debbie Nelson). Her grandchildren are Heidi Nackers (special friend Shannon Seefeldt), Mike (Melissa) Heiting, Nicholas (Karen) Heiting, Danielle (Eric) Dresang, David Carroll, Alex (Belle) Carroll, Matt Baker, Jared Baker, Andrea Heiting (special friend Erik Weber), and Alison Heiting (special friend Christopher Wojahn). The great-grandchildren are Savannah and Maya Nackers, Hayden and Haylia Heiting, Elphaba and Baby (expected in October) Carroll.
Nina is further survived by her twin sister Ina Maye Peterson, a brother William (Nancy) Miller, and sister-in-law Gerry Miller. There are also many nieces and nephews.
Nina was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Thelma Irene Miller and Elizabeth (Edwin) Ricksford; brothers Orville Miller and Norbert (Jeanette) Miller; and a brother-in-law Wesley Peterson.
Due to current circumstances, a private funeral is being planned for Nina. However, that service will be livestreamed at her obituary page which can be found at www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com
. The service can be viewed on and after Friday, July 24, 2020, at 10:00 AM.
Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Frontida Assisted Living in Kimberly. Their exceptional care, compassion and support were much appreciated. Also, thanks for Compassus Hospice for their care in her final days.