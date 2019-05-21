|
Noah P. Taylor
Hortonville - Noah Paul Taylor, age 10 of Kaukauna, formerly of Hortonville, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 as a result of an automobile accident. Noah was born in New London on November 11, 2008 to Crystal Draheim and Chad Taylor. He was a 4th grader at Hortonville Elementary School. Noah loved playing video games, swimming, singing, playing with nerf guns, old school horror films and spending time with his mama. This child had so much love in his life, with Angel, who treated him as his as one of her own, Mikey, who liked to wrestle with him, Annie, who loved him like a grandchild and Oliviah, who thought of him like a brother. He was his mom's whole life! Noah was grandpa and grandma's whole world. Noah touched the hearts of everyone he met. We will all be lost without him, Rest in Peace.
Noah is survived by his parents, Crystal Draheim and Marty Hegner of Kaukauna; his biological father, Chad Taylor, of Kentucky; maternal grandparents, Paul and Jean Draheim of New London; paternal grandparents, Dennie and Rella Taylor of Kentucky; Gramma, Marilyn Hegner of Kaukauna; his God Mother and very special cousin Angela Schneider; God Father and very special uncle, Mikey Draheim; aunt and uncle, Ann (Dennis) Schneider; cousins, Amanda (Brian) Davis, Oliviah Clavers, Michaela Draheim and Megan Draheim; half-brothers, Andrew Taylor and Cody Taylor and step-brothers, Dakota and Christian Hegner. Noah is further survived by numerous other relatives and friends.
The funeral service for Noah will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Greenville with Pastor Steve Kline officiating. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service directly at the church. Burial will be in South Medina Cemetery, Medina.
Hey punkin- When you left me you took a large part of me with you. My life will never be the same. Someday I will be there by you to collect the dance you promised me ~ Always in my heart~ Grandma Jean
Noah- I can only hope that you know how much we all love you. You brought so much happiness into the lives of everyone around you. You were the sweetest, funniest boy I have ever met and I miss you so much buddy. You were a big brother to Livvie and no one will ever take your place. I hope you're playing all the video games and eating all the candy you want. I promise someday I will go down a water slide for you. Love you so much! ~ Angel
Dear Baby Noah- You always have and always will hold a special place in Aunt Manda and Uncle Brian's hearts.
Noah- Our lives will never be the same. I know you're in a better place, but it doesn't make it any easier to let go. You will always have a peace of my heart. Love you~ Annie
Hi Peanut Butter- I have no word to describe the pain I feel since you left. I miss you more and more everyday. Just know that I loved you unconditionally, pray that you're happy and know you're always looking down on all of us. You were and still are my guardian angel. I love you baby boy! Love~ Mom
Hey Mr. Taylor- I will miss the nerf gun wars even if you cheat, our family movie nights.......cuz there was so much more I wanted to share with you, but most of all taking another ride. ~Marty
The family wishes to express their thanks and gratitude to all the people who assisted the day of the accident and for all the prayers and support over the last weeks.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 21, 2019