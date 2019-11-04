|
|
Nora McCoy
Shiocton - Nora Jean McCoy, 82, Shiocton (Town of Maine), passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, November 3, 2019. The daughter of Harley and Doretta (Schindler) Pues was born August 9, 1937 and was a 1955 graduate of Shawano High School. On May 30, 1955, she was united in marriage to James McCoy at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Navarino. Jim preceded her in death on February 14, 2014.
Nora worked for Hortonville Manufacturing for many years, and later worked at Specialized Products in Clintonville until her retirement in 2017 at the age of 80. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, and meticulously tending to her flower garden. Nora also liked to attend country music festivals and high school sporting events. She especially loved family gatherings with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Nora is survived by five children: Cindy McCoy, Kaukauna; Mike (Darcy) McCoy, Shiocton; Allen (Debbie) McCoy, Shiocton; John (Laurie) McCoy, New London; and Kelly McCoy, Shiocton; 12 grandchildren and their spouses; 18 great-grandchildren; five siblings: David Pues, Jim (Bonnie) Pues, Roger (JoAna) Pues, Russell "Rusty" (Donna) Pues, and Tina Pues; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by one sister, Harlene (Ed) Geise, and one sister-in-law, Pat Pues.
Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, 358 S. Main Street, Seymour, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, Closing Prayer Service at 7:30 p.m. Visitation continues at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Navarino W5125 Hwy 156, Bonduel, WI from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m., Fr. Donald Zuleger officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019