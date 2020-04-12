|
Norbert D. Rhinerson
Neenah - Norbert D. Rhinerson passed away on April 6, 2020 at the age of 94. Norbert was born to Alvin and Amy (Holman) on June 29, 1925 in Edmund, WI. Norbert graduated from high school in Cobb, Wi in 1943. At the age of 18, Norbert was drafted into the U.S. Navy serving first in Southern California and then on Island of Guam during WWII. After serving in WWII, Norbert attended the University of Wisconsin - Madison, graduating with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering in 1950.
Norbert worked with his father and brother at his father's general store in Cobb, WI and with his brother as staff of the Cobb Gazette throughout his younger years. After his graduation from the University of Wisconsin, Norbert served as an electrical engineer for several companies and municipalities including at Northern Indiana Public Service Corporation, in Hammond IN, North American Aviation in Los Angeles, CA, Badger Ordinance Works in Baraboo, WI, and finally serving as General Manager at Kaukauna Electric and Water Dept. and then serving as Manager of the Municipal Light Dept. in Reading, MA. Norbert retired on June 30, 1987 and moved to Berlin, VT with his wife. After 27 years in Berlin, VT and 5 years in Williamstown, VT, Norbert and his wife moved back to Wisconsin in September 2019. Throughout his life, Norbert was active in many Lutheran churches, civic and other work related originations, including in leadership roles at Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Berlin, VT, the WELS District Mission Board, The Rotary Club of Montpelier, VT and the Berlin, VT Historical Society.
In Norbert's autobiography he wrote, "In 1947, Norbert met a wonderful young lady on a blind date in Walworth, WI while visiting with a friend, fell in love and struck up a long term relationship. Norbert and Alma were engaged . . . and then married on August 21, 1949."
Norbert is survived by wife of 70 years Alma (Hutchinson) and four children Mark of Muscoda, WI, Ann (Charles) of Neenah, WI; Paul (Tina) of Epping, NH, and John (Virginia) of Conneaut, OH; his son-in-law Tom Bailey (Jean) of Hanson, MA, and daughter-in-law Judy (Alan) Rhinerson of Oxford, WI; 9 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; his sister-in-law Claudette Rhinerson; his brother-in-law Kenneth Hutchinson; and many nieces and nephews.
Norbert was preceded in death by daughter Jean Bailey of Hanson, MA; son Alan of Oxford, WI; grandson Nathan Bailey and brother Vilas "Burnell" of Liberty, MO.
Details regarding funeral arrangements will be made at a later date.
[In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to memorials at Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 46 Warner Road Barre, VT 05641 (www.ctrlutherlandvt.com), or the scholarship fund of the Rotary Club of Montpelier, VT (www.montpelier-rotary.org)].
