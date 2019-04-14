Norbert E. Schaefer



Town of Buchanan - Norbert E. Schaefer, age 95, died Thursday, April 11, 2019 at his home. He was born in Appleton on December 17, 1923 to the late Nicholas and Esther (Holzschuh) Schaefer. Norbert served in the U.S. Army in the 101st Airborne Division. He married Joan Bruex on January 18, 1949 at Holy Angels Parish and recently celebrated their 70th anniversary. In his younger years, Norbert was employed in the family business, Schaefer Dairy. He then worked at Riverside Paper until his retirement in 1985.



Norbert was a Packer season ticket holder, attending his first game in 1935. He enjoyed bowling and scored his high game of 296 in January, 1951. Norbert was an excellent gardener and shared his vegetables with neighbors and friends. He was an avid Sheephead player and loved getting together with his wagon full of card buddies.



Norbert volunteered at the Salvatorian Missions in New Holstein for 30 years. He was a volunteer fireman and worked elections with the Town of Buchanan. Norbert ushered at St. Bernadette and was a member of the Knights of Columbus for over 70 years.



Norbert is survived by his wife, Joan; children: Bob (Lynn) Schaefer, New London; MaryAnn Schaefer, Menasha; Diane (Kendal) Howard, Stoughton; Susanne (Kurt) Schumacher, Neenah; Elizabeth "Betty" (Bill) Riley, Town of Buchanan; Carl (Mary) Schaefer, Appleton; Henry "Hank" (Diana) Schaefer, Brillion; Ed (Mina) Schaefer, New London; Michael (Lilia) Schaefer, Sahuarita, AZ; Kathy (Dan) Kuen, Appleton; and John (Kerri) Schaefer, Hollandtown; 20 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Monica Bruex. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



In addition to his parents, Norbert was preceded in death by his sister, Lorraine (Ervin) Grishaber; other relatives and many friends.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at HOLY SPIRIT PARISH - DARBOY CHURCH (W2806 County Road KK) beginning at 11:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 1:00 p.m. The Rev. Robert Kollath will officiate. Committal Holy Angels Cemetery. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.



Norbert's family would like to thank the staff at Ascension Hospice, especially Makenzie, Tracy, Ann and Christine, for the excellent care he received.















Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary