Norbert P. Schemm
Appleton - Norbert P. Schemm, 87, of Appleton, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He was born in Appleton on June 2, 1932 to the late Otto and Adeline (Bosch) Schemm.
Norbert was a 1950 graduate of Appleton High School. He then went on to serve his country in the U.S Coast Guard from 1953-1956. On May 1, 1954 he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Joanne Raleigh at St. Patricks Catholic Church Menasha.
He coached Rec baseball and Little League, was involved with the Junior Achievement, and was also highly involved in the community. Norbert was a charter member at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, and was involved with many church ministries. He was employed by Wisconsin Electric Power Company for 42 years retiring in 1990.
Norbert is survived by his loving wife of 65 years; Joanne, 1 daughter; Paula (Steven) Buchholz, 3 sons; Thomas (Mary) Schemm, Robert (Deana) Schemm, John (Susan) Schemm, , 9 grandchildren; Mark (Liz) Buchholz, John Buchholz, Adam (Ellie) Schemm, Ryan Schemm, , Christopher (Staci) Schemm, Sarah Schemm, Laura (Kyle) Wiggins, Steven Schemm, Lynn Schemm, 5 great grandchildren; Annabelle, Audrey, Carter, Scarlett, Louie Schemm. He is further survived by 2 brothers in law; George Jr. (Sherry) Raleigh, Richard Raleigh, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Norbert is preceded in death by his parents, 1 sister and brother in law; Margaret (Lawrence) Kiel, father and mother in law; George and Maxine Raleigh, 1 sister in law; Ginny Raleigh.
Our dad was hardworking, strong, loving, kind, and gentle. He loved his family very much. He was not a man of great wealth, and yet he was a very, very rich man. He lived his life wealthy in his faith, the unsearchable riches of Jesus Christ and now he is with Jesus in glory.
We admired our dad first and foremost for his love and commitment for our mother, his "one and only". And not just marital commitment, he was committed to making her happy. If it was important to her, it became important to him. They were happily married for over 65 years, and during his last days, his only concern was for mom's well being, and not his own impending mortality.
Family meant the world to him. He was truly proud of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. His final instructions to us were to love each other and take care of mom.
We also admired him because of the kind of father he was to us. Yes, he loved us…very much; but he also instilled in us a core value system that defined who he was, and that was a kind man who kept promises, honored commitment; a man of integrity. He showed strength and love right up to his last days with us.
We miss you dad. We love you dad. You are and forever will be our hero. God loves you and now you are home. We will see you again someday.
Memorial Mass for Norbert will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at ST. BERNADETTE CATHOLIC CHURCH 2331 E. LOURDES DR. APPLETON, WI. Visitation will be held Friday morning at the church from 9:00 AM until time of Mass at 11:00 AM.
Thank You to the Medical and Nursing staff as well as the Chaplins at St. Elizabeth Hospital. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made in Norbert's honor to one of these preferred organizations; St. Bernadette Catholic Church, , or the .
Norb, You were my high school sweetheart and my first and only love. We had 65 wonderful years of marriage and blessed with a beautiful family. We will be holding hands again soon. Our love will remain in my heart. Love you always, Joanne
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019