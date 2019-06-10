|
Norine C. Sievert
Appleton - Norine Catherine Sievert went to her heavenly home on Saturday, June 8, after a lingering illness. She was born in Appleton to Hilary and Aria Salentine on February 12. 1931. She was the oldest of six children. She attended St. Joseph's Grade School and graduated from Appleton West High School with the class of 1949.
Norine married Harold Sievert on May 19, 1951. They had two sons. She worked at Integrity Mutual Insurance Company for many years. She enjoyed baking, ceramics, knitting, Sheephead, and keeping in touch with family and friends by sending greeting cards, especially on birthdays. We will all remember her famous peppernuts and Chex Mix variations, ceramic holiday creations, and dishcloths.
Norine is survived by her husband of 68 years, her sons, Garry (Pam), Suamico, Terry (Ione), Appleton; her sisters, Judy (Bob) Hietpas, Appleton, Mary (Larry) Zwiers, Neenah, and Helen Lison, Appleton. She is further survived by six grandchildren: Jason Sievert, Libby Sievert, Ryan (Claire) Sievert, Chelsea (Adam) Wilms, Chloe (Andy) Vanden Berg, and Clare (Blake) Treichel; great grandchildren, Paxton and Nevin Sievert, Ivy and Ilo Wilms, and Maverick and Graham Vanden Berg. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Bob and Jim, sisters-in-law, Janet Salentine and Katie Salentine, brothers-in-law, Arlo Sievert and Dan Lison.
The Christian Funeral Service for Norine will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, located at 302 N. Morrison Street in Appleton, with Rev. Kenneth Frey officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Wednesday from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.
Memorials may be directed to either St. Paul Lutheran Church or Fox Valley Lutheran High School.
The family would like to offer their sincere thanks to the caregivers at ThedaCare Medical Center in Neenah, especially the hospice team, for their competence, care, and compassion. Your kindness will always be remembered by our grateful family.
For more information or to share a memory of Norine, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 10, 2019