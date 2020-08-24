1/1
Norma Grode
Norma Grode

Hortonville - Norma Grode, age 86, passed away on August 24, 2020 at Brewster Village in Appleton. The Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Ss.Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Hortonville with Fr. Kyle Sladek officiating. Visitation will take place directly at the church on Thursday, August 27 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm and also again at church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time service. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. A full obituary may be found at www.borchardtmoderfuneralhome.com






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
