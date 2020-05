Norma Jean TroudtNeenah - Norma Jean Troudt, age 70, of Neenah, passed away Wednesday, May 27th, 2020. Norma was born March 12th, 1950 to the late Matt & Anne Marie (Freund) Koerner and was one of twelve children. Norma had two sons, Scott Ebbens (Appleton) and Steve Ebbens (Utah).She is preceded in death by her parents, Matt & Ann Korner; brothers, Michael, Stephen and Phil and a sister, Audry Westphal.She leaves behind her husband, Dennis Troudt, sons; Scott Ebbens (Jacki) and Steve Ebbens (Rachel); a grandson, Jacob, sisters; Luci Edwards, Sharon (Joe) Kryszak, Chris (Don) Layendecker, Vicki (Steve) Loehring, Deb Slomski, brothers; Sonny (Judy) Koerner and Dan (Debi) Koerner; sister-in-law Barb (Steve) Rothenbach, brother-in-law Gary (Dina) Troudt as well as many nieces and nephews.A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com Norma wrote a letter, years before her death that reads: When the day arrives that there are no more tomorrows for me, I want my children to know and never forget that they were, are and always will be deeply loved by me.