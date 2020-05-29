Norma Jean Troudt
Neenah - Norma Jean Troudt, age 70, of Neenah, passed away Wednesday, May 27th, 2020. Norma was born March 12th, 1950 to the late Matt & Anne Marie (Freund) Koerner and was one of twelve children. Norma had two sons, Scott Ebbens (Appleton) and Steve Ebbens (Utah).
She is preceded in death by her parents, Matt & Ann Korner; brothers, Michael, Stephen and Phil and a sister, Audry Westphal.
She leaves behind her husband, Dennis Troudt, sons; Scott Ebbens (Jacki) and Steve Ebbens (Rachel); a grandson, Jacob, sisters; Luci Edwards, Sharon (Joe) Kryszak, Chris (Don) Layendecker, Vicki (Steve) Loehring, Deb Slomski, brothers; Sonny (Judy) Koerner and Dan (Debi) Koerner; sister-in-law Barb (Steve) Rothenbach, brother-in-law Gary (Dina) Troudt as well as many nieces and nephews.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.
Norma wrote a letter, years before her death that reads: When the day arrives that there are no more tomorrows for me, I want my children to know and never forget that they were, are and always will be deeply loved by me.
Neenah - Norma Jean Troudt, age 70, of Neenah, passed away Wednesday, May 27th, 2020. Norma was born March 12th, 1950 to the late Matt & Anne Marie (Freund) Koerner and was one of twelve children. Norma had two sons, Scott Ebbens (Appleton) and Steve Ebbens (Utah).
She is preceded in death by her parents, Matt & Ann Korner; brothers, Michael, Stephen and Phil and a sister, Audry Westphal.
She leaves behind her husband, Dennis Troudt, sons; Scott Ebbens (Jacki) and Steve Ebbens (Rachel); a grandson, Jacob, sisters; Luci Edwards, Sharon (Joe) Kryszak, Chris (Don) Layendecker, Vicki (Steve) Loehring, Deb Slomski, brothers; Sonny (Judy) Koerner and Dan (Debi) Koerner; sister-in-law Barb (Steve) Rothenbach, brother-in-law Gary (Dina) Troudt as well as many nieces and nephews.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.
Norma wrote a letter, years before her death that reads: When the day arrives that there are no more tomorrows for me, I want my children to know and never forget that they were, are and always will be deeply loved by me.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 29 to May 31, 2020.